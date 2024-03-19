Anderson ended with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 33 minutes during Monday's 114-104 victory over the Jazz.

Anderson put forth an all-around showing while receiving another start for the Timberwolves, ending as one of five players with 10 or more points to go along with a half-dozen rebounds and a handful of assists in a winning effort. Anderson has surpassed the double-digit scoring mark in 11 games this season, adding at least five rebounds and five assists in four of those outings.