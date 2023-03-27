Anderson isn't starting Sunday against the Warriors.

Anderson has served mainly as a starter over the last several months, and he's posted double-doubles in three of his last seven appearances. During that time, he's averaged 12.3 points, 8.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 37.9 minutes per game. He'll retreat to the bench with both Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards available Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Anderson maintain considerable playing time against Golden State.