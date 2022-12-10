Anderson recorded 15 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 118-108 victory over the Jazz.

Anderson went a perfect 3-of-3 from the field for 11 points through the first two quarters but got off just two more shot attempts after the break. He did, however, add seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in the second half while recording his first double-double of the season. The Wolves forward also dished out a game and season-high 12 dimes in the contest.