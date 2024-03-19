Anderson (shoulder) has been cleared to play Monday night against Utah.
Anderson was once again handed a questionable designation leading up to Monday's matchup, and he'll ultimately be able to suit up. He's started four straight for the Timberwolves and is averaging 6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 30.8 minutes during this brief stretch.
