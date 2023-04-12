Anderson is in the starting five for Tuesday's Play-In game versus the Lakers.

Anderson and Taurean Prince will replace Jaden McDaniels (hand) and Rudy Gobert (suspension) in the starting lineup Tuesday. Anderson is averaging 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.6 minutes across his previous 46 starts this season.