Anderson (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Suns.
Anderson left Saturday's Game 1 win over Phoenix in the second quarter after suffering a hip injury and never returned, finishing the contest with just two points (1-2 FG) in five minutes off the bench. If Anderson is sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see more minutes off the bench again.
