Anderson finished Friday's 120-111 loss to Denver in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with two points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and two steals over 29 minutes.

Anderson continues to play an important role for the Timberwolves, although his production has been far from impressive thus far in the playoffs. Despite a strong regular season in which he eclipsed all expectations, Anderson has not been able to carry that form into the postseason.