Anderson isn't starting Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
Anderson has started each of the last six games he's played in, but he'll head to a bench role Friday night with the Timberwolves electing to roll with Naz Red as the starting power forward. The 30-year-old could still see north of 20 minutes as a reserve.
