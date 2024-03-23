Anderson finished with 10 points (5-9 FG), six rebounds, five assists and three steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 104-91 win over the Cavaliers.

Anderson moved to a bench role Friday after starting in each of his previous six appearances, but he posted similar numbers to the ones he delivers when featuring in the starting unit. Anderson has scored in double digits in five of his last six outings, a span in which he's averaging 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals while logging 30.2 minutes per game.