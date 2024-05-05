Reid ended Saturday's 106-99 win over Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes.

Reid struggled over the first three quarters of Saturday's contest but showed up in a big way in the fourth frame, scoring 14 of his 16 points and giving the Timberwolves a boost off the bench in a winning effort. The Sixth Man of the Year ended as one of four Minnesota players with 10 or more points in the road victory, notching his third game of the postseason in double figures in scoring.