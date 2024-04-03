Reid closed with 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-106 win over the Rockets.

Reid has adjusted well to being a full-time starter due to the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), and the versatile forward is going through a career-best stretch in recent weeks. He's now scored at least 20 points in three of his last five appearances, and he's also averaging 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a combined 2.1 steals-plus-blocks per game since moving to a full-time starter role on March 16.