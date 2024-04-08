Reid chipped in 31 points (12-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-117 victory over the Lakers.

Reid has effectively softened the blow of Karl-Anthony Towns' (knee) extended absence. If Towns rejoins the team for the playoffs as expected, it will be interesting to see if coach Chris Finch goes with a trio of Towns, Reid and Rudy Gobert alongside Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards. Reid has certainly displayed his ability to stretch the floor, averaging 5.1 three-point attempts per game with a conversion rate of 41.8 percent.