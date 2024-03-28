Reid supplied 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-91 victory over the Pistons.

Reid was uncharacteristically poor from three-point range, as he failed to make multiple threes for the first time since March 12. However, he still played a prominent role on offense and led Minnesota in scoring, perhaps embracing the more significant role due to Anthony Edwards' subpar outing. Reid has scored over 15 points in five games in a row and in seven of his last eight contests, averaging 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 44.4 percent from deep during that eight-game stretch.