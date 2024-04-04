Reid finished Wednesday's 133-85 victory over the Raptors with 23 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes.

Reid's contributions have been significant for the Timberwolves amid Karl-Anthony Towns' (knee) absence. Although the team should have Towns back for the playoffs, Reid's interior presence will be crucial as they attempt to keep ahead of Denver and Oklahoma City for the top seed in the West. The LSU product has averaged 18.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots over nine consecutive starts.