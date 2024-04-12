Reid isn't starting Friday's game against the Hawks.
Reid will retreat to a bench role due to the return of Karl-Anthony Towns to the starting lineup. Reid should continue to play a key role within the Minnesota rotation, especially while Towns gets back into game shape.
