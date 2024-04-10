Reid was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Wizards with 3:36 remaining in the first quarter. He finished with three points, two rebounds, one steal and one block in eight minutes.
The officials determined that Reid made "unnecessary and excessive" contact to the head of Johnny Davis. With Reid hitting the locker room early, Kyle Anderson is likely to pick up a lot of minutes.
