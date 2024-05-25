Reid logged 23 points (8-13 FG, 7-9 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 109-108 loss to Dallas in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Reid had the chance to win it for the Timberwolves with the final shot of the fourth quarter, but his three-pointer bounced off the inside of the rim. The big man delivered an impressive performance and was Minnesota's offensive catalyst in a game where the team's two biggest stars, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, delivered subpar scoring performances. Reid has scored in double digits in five of his last six postseason appearances.
