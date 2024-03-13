Alexander-Walker finished Tuesday's 118-100 victory over the Clippers with 28 points (9-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes.

Alexander-Walker was moved to the bench for Tuesday's game with Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert back in the lineup, but he still maintained a significant role. It obviously helped his case that he had the hot hand. March has been his best month of the season by far, as he's currently averaging 12.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.