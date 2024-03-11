Alexander-Walker supplied 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Lakers.

Alexander-Walker usually occupies a spot with the second unit, but multiple absences sent him on the floor with the starting five. The loss of Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) has caused a ripple effect within the depth chart, resulting in players like Alexander-Walker, T.J. Warren and Luka Garza seeing more time on the court. The team will get some much-needed support when Rudy Gobert (hamstring) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder) return, which will cap Alexander-Walker's potential.