Spellman posted 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) ,14 rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 loss to Santa Cruz.

Spellman keeps showing he's just too good for the G League level, and it seems it will only be a matter of time before he can carve a regular role in the Timberwolves' rotation. Spellman averages 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.1 minutes per game in six outings with Iowa.