Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Records triple-double
Spellman posted 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) ,14 rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 loss to Santa Cruz.
Spellman keeps showing he's just too good for the G League level, and it seems it will only be a matter of time before he can carve a regular role in the Timberwolves' rotation. Spellman averages 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.1 minutes per game in six outings with Iowa.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Struggles from field•
-
Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Nears double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Goes for 20 points•
-
Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Accepts G League assignment•
-
Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Could be waived by Minnesota•
-
Timberwolves' Omari Spellman: Out again Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...