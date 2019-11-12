Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Not expected to return Wednesday
Napier (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Napier has missed four straight matchups with a right hamstring strain, and he appears on track to miss another. Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie would continue to benefit if both Napier and Jeff Teague (illness) remain out.
