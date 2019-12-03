Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Probable Wednesday
Napier (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against Dallas.
Napier's injury designation is likely just a precaution, as the former UConn star returned to the floor Sunday against the Grizzlies and logged nine minutes of action following a lengthy absence due to the hamstring injury.
