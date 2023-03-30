Prince (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Phoenix, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Prince, and his minutes should be divvied up amongst Jaylen Nowell and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Prince's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Lakers.
