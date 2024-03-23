Simons (knee) is available for Friday's matchup with the Clippers.
Simons was in danger of missing Friday's contest due to left knee tendinitis, but he will ultimately play through the issue. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload. The shooting guard has averaged 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.8 triples across 36.0 minutes over his last four games.
