Simons recorded 30 points (10-24 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and nine assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 110-107 loss to the Bulls.
The 24-year-old guard reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time in his last nine games, a stretch in which Simons is averaging 27.4 points, 7.1 assists, 4.4 boards and 4.3 threes. Portland's young backcourt is beginning to show signs of gelling, and Simons' usage isn't likely to shrink any time soon with Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) still lacking a clear timeline for his return.
