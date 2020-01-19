Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Starting Saturday
Simons will start Saturday's game against the Thunder, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
With C.J. McCollum (ankle) out, Simons will make his second start of the season. In the five games that he's seen 30-plus minutes this season, he's averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
