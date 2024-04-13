Banton ended with 28 points (9-26 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 116-107 loss to Houston.

Banton is flashiing potential that evaded him during stints with Boston and Toronto, and his resurgent play could allow Portland some flexibility as they make offseason decisions on its roster. The Trail Blazers made a solid investment in Scoot Henderson, but with Banton emerging as a scoring threat, the team may be able to make some deals in the offseason to clear room for him. They could also trade him to a team that needs a proven backcourt option.