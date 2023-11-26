Ayton (back) is active for Monday's game against Milwaukee.
Ayton is dealing with lower back soreness, which forced him to miss his first game of the season Wednesday against Utah. Duop Reath started in Ayton's stead, but the former will likely return to a bench role with the latter available.
