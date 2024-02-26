Ayton posted 26 points (11-16 FG, 4-4 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 93-80 loss to the Hornets.

The Trail Blazers struggled badly in this game and only accounted for 80 total points, but Ayton was impressive down low and carried the team, scoring nearly 33.3 percent of the team's total points and also grabbing his second-highest rebounding tally of the season. There's no question the team's struggles play a part in a player's upside, but Ayton has been posting solid numbers when available this season. He's averaging 14.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per contest, averaging a double-double for a sixth consecutive campaign.