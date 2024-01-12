Ayton (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Minnesota, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

As expected, Ayton has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a 10th straight game. Coach Chauncey Billups expressed optimism that Ayton would return Friday before the center was listed as doubtful again, so despite being out, it appears Ayton is nearing a return. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus his former team, the Suns.