Ayton (rest/undisclosed) is inactive for Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Ayton will sit Portland's preseason finale, which wouldn't be overly notable except that he passes the opportunity for a revenge game against the Suns. Ayton did not play in Saturday's preseason contest against Utah as well, but the 25-year-old should be fully healthy.