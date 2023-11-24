Ayton (back) participated in practice Friday and expects to play Sunday versus the Bucks, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Ayton has not officially been cleared for Sunday's contest, but he appears to be trending in that direction. The big man was a late scratch in Wednesday's game versus the Jazz due to back soreness. More clarity should come when Portland releases its injury report for the contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Posts 18 points against former team•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Returns to form Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Struggles against tough frontcourt•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Records double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Modest production in loss•