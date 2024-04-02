Ayton notched 20 points (10-18 FG), 12 rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 104-103 loss to Orlando.

Ayton has been limited by a few minor injuries over the last few weeks, but he's been ready to contribute every time he's been called upon duty. The big man recorded his seventh double-double across his last 10 appearances, a span in which he's averaging 21.9 points and 12.7 rebounds per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the field. Ayton should remain a key part of Portland's future next season and beyond, and he should a stud in fantasy providing he stays healthy.