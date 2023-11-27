Ayton ended Sunday's 108-102 loss to the Bucks with 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes.

Ayton returned to the court Sunday after missing time with a back injury, leading all Portland players in rebounds and blocks en route to a double-double performance. Ayton has recorded a double-double in eight games this season, including in two of his last four outings. He has tallied 10 or more boards on 10 occurrences this year.