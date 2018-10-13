Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Comes off bench in return
Turner (shoulder) tallied seven points (0-3 FG, 7-8 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 18 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-115 preseason win over the Kings on Friday.
Turner made his return from a two-game absence with a modest allotment of minutes off the bench. The veteran wing only saw action in three preseason games overall, but he remains on track to open the season as the starting small forward.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Probable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable with shoulder injury Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Cleared to play in Game 4•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable for Game 4•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...