Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Comes off bench in return

Turner (shoulder) tallied seven points (0-3 FG, 7-8 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 18 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-115 preseason win over the Kings on Friday.

Turner made his return from a two-game absence with a modest allotment of minutes off the bench. The veteran wing only saw action in three preseason games overall, but he remains on track to open the season as the starting small forward.