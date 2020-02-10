Timberwolves' Evan Turner: Officially out Monday
Turner (not injury related) won't play in Monday's game against Toronto.
Amidst buyout discussions with the Timberwolves, Turner will get the night off. Depending on how talks progress, there's a good chance that he could be held out Wednesday against Charlotte as well.
