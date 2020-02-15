Play

Timberwolves' Evan Turner: Working out for Clippers

Turner (not injury related) will work out for the Clippers on Saturday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Turner has received permission from the Timberwolves to work out with the Clippers as the sides continue to discuss a buyout. Regardless of where Turner ends up, it seems unlikely he'll have fantasy value for the remainder of the season.

