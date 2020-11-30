Turner is expected to finalize a contract Monday to join the Celtics as an assistant coach, signaling the end of his playing career, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Turner played under Celtics head coach Brad Stevens during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, and that relationship likely played a major part in the 32-year-old's decision to begin his coaching career in Boston. According to Charania, Turner is expected to mostly focus on player development as part of his role with the Boston staff. Assuming Turner doesn't revisit a comeback down the road, he'll conclude his 10-year NBA career with averages of 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 26.9 minutes per game across 705 regular-season games between the 76ers, Pacers, Celtics, Trail Blazers and Hawks.