Timberwolves' Evan Turner: Buyout being discussed

Turner and the Timberwolves are discussing a buyout, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

The Timberwolves are going young and Turner would like to play for a contender, so parting ways makes sense for both parties. Nothing is set in stone yet, but it seems unlikely Turner will play Saturday against the Clippers considering he didn't even attend the Wolves' press conference Friday to introduce new players.

