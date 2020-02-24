Timberwolves' Evan Turner: Not available Monday
Turner remains away from the Timberwolves ahead of Monday's game against the Mavericks.
After being acquired from the Hawks on Feb. 4, Turner has yet to report to the Timberwolves while he attempts to work out a buyout with the organization. The veteran has been allowed to meet with other teams as he looks to land with a playoff contender, but there has been little news over the past week to suggest that he's close to moving on elsewhere. If it becomes apparent that a buyout isn't in the cards for Turner, don't expect him to see any action for Minnesota, as the rebuilding squad simply isn't incentivized to find playing time for him.
