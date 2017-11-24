Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Fills out stat sheet off bench in win

Turner turned in 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 127-125 win over the Nets.

Turner bounced back from a five-game stretch of single-digit scoring tallies with an efficient performance in the high-scoring win. The 29-year-old put up a season high number of shot attempts while putting up his best shooting percentage since Nov. 13 against the Nuggets. Turner's scoring contributions do tend to fluctuate from time to time, but his ability to consistently check off the rebounds and assists boxes consistently keeps him fantasy-viable, particularly in deeper formats.