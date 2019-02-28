Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Out again Friday
Turner (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Raptors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
This will be Turner's third straight absence with lingering soreness in his left knee and his second since he said he would miss a few games, so his absence was expected Friday. His next opportunity to play will be when the team travels to Charlotte on Sunday.
