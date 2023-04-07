Williams fouled out of Thursday's 129-127 loss to the Spurs after recording 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes.

With the Trail Blazers essentially shutting down the majority of their regulars, Williams has drawn back-to-back starts and posted season highs in points, assists and minutes played during Thursday's loss. Across three appearances (two starts), the undrafted rookie out of Buffalo has averaged 9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.7 minutes per game.