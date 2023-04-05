Williams will start against Memphis on Tuesday.
The Blazers have nine players available with Matisse Thybulle (knee) and Trendon Watford (ankle) sitting this one out. Williams looked good in his Portland debut on April 2, scoring seven points with five rebounds in 13 minutes.
