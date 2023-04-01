Williams is probable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, pending his physical, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Williams was signed by Portland after he impressed the team during his time in the G League. With Portland's season lost, he could see rotational minutes down the stretch.
