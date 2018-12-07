Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Grabs 14 boards in victory

Nurkic totaled nine points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 victory over the Suns.

This game was basically over after the first 12 minutes which limited the playing time of Nurkic and the rest of the starters. Nurkic still managed to haul down 14 rebounds in the win, continuing his strong play of late. He doesn't have the upside of some of the more high profile centers but delivers consistent production and should cruise along as a mid-round player in all formats.