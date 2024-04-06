Nurkic supplied 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 97-87 victory over Minnesota.

Nurkic returned to the starting lineup to post a solid result after missing Wednesday's game with a calf injury. He faced a stern test. against Rudy Gobert but was very effective in containing him to only four points and six rebounds. Surging play from Bol Bol won't be enough to keep Nurkic from continuing his full-time role, and he's a safe bet to see the most time at the five as the Suns make a final playoff push.