Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Magnificent in Monday's win

Nurkic delivered 22 points (8-17 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, six blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 109-104 win over the Jazz.

Nurkic matched his career high block total, swatting six shots for the second time in the last six games. He has been providing extremely well-rounded stat lines lately, with his assist and block numbers in particular standing out. Nurkic has recorded at least five blocks in four of 11 games here in January, this after swatting five or more blocks just six times through his first 275 career games. Meanwhile, Nurkic's assist average has increased with each passing month this season, and he has now handed out a whopping 39 dimes across the last six tilts.