Johnson recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes during Thursday's 133-116 loss to the Kings.

Johnson's 16 points mark a new season high and it's just four points shy of his career best (20 points). Johnson did most of his damage in the final minutes of this blowout and the Blazers were missing several key regulars, so this performance will likely end up being an outlier.