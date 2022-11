Johnson (hip) will be out for "a couple more weeks," Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Johnson hasn't played since Nov. 5 due to a left hip injury. Justise Winslow and Jerami Grant have seen extended playing time in his absence. Johnson averaged 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals in 17.7 minutes across six games before going down to injury.